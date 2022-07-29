LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two local businesses hit by the same thieves in the same night. One got their stolen property back, but the other wasn’t so lucky.

The thieves started their spree by stealing a truck from the home of one of the owners of the Breeze Wine Bar which is located at the Logan Street Market. They then made their way to Four Pegs restaurant on the corner of Goss and Spratt. Their next target: the restaurant’s food trailer.

”I try to give as much back to the community as I can at all times and for someone to come and take things from us and try to take food off my family’s plate, it was really hurtful,” said Four Pegs owner Chris Williams.

Williams got to work Thursday morning, he knew something was off right away.

He realized his refrigerated trailer had been stolen.

Williams had to call customers to cancel all orders with wings, and then shut down online ordering completely.

“So I went in and looked at the tape, and we saw some guy pull up and took about 20 minutes hooking it up at about 5:30 this morning and he took off with it,” Williams said.

The security video shows two people driving by the trailer in a truck several times before one of them came back, stopped, hooked up the trailer, and then drove off.

Later Williams learned the truck was stolen from the Breeze Wine Bar.

The truck is a grey ‘92 Ford Ranger, which is named Reba, one of the owners of Breeze tells WAVE news.

Williams posted on Facebook about the theft, and shortly after the trailer was spotted on Edith Road.

“They attempted to open it, there were two pairs of bolt cutters behind it and I guess they couldn’t get through the lock, which was kind of beneficial to us because they put a lock on the tongue and I didn’t bring bolt cutters so I used theirs to cut it free to bring it home.”

They had to throw out $3,000 to $4,000 worth of spoiled food.

“Tomorrow is national wing day so we were stocked for that because that’s kind of our thing. So we’re throwing all of that out right now and have three smokers going to try and catch up.”

Four Pegs will also be at the “Buy Local” fair this weekend, and the food they had ready to cook for that now has to wait.

But Williams says they’ll be ready and he’s also taking steps to track his trailer in case its stolen again.

“We’re going to put some air tags on it and things like that so that we can trace it if it does get taken again. It’s already got the tongue lock on it. But beyond the air tags, there’s not a whole lot we can do. I think we’re going to chain it to the light pole. We’re going to do whatever we can.”

While Four Pegs was able to get their trailer back, Reba the truck is still missing.

