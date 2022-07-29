Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Two local businesses hit by the same thieves in the same night

The stolen truck and trailer.
The stolen truck and trailer.(Chris Williams)
By David Ochoa
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two local businesses hit by the same thieves in the same night. One got their stolen property back, but the other wasn’t so lucky.

The thieves started their spree by stealing a truck from the home of one of the owners of the Breeze Wine Bar which is located at the Logan Street Market. They then made their way to Four Pegs restaurant on the corner of Goss and Spratt. Their next target: the restaurant’s food trailer.

”I try to give as much back to the community as I can at all times and for someone to come and take things from us and try to take food off my family’s plate, it was really hurtful,” said Four Pegs owner Chris Williams.

Williams got to work Thursday morning, he knew something was off right away.

He realized his refrigerated trailer had been stolen.

Williams had to call customers to cancel all orders with wings, and then shut down online ordering completely.

“So I went in and looked at the tape, and we saw some guy pull up and took about 20 minutes hooking it up at about 5:30 this morning and he took off with it,” Williams said.

The security video shows two people driving by the trailer in a truck several times before one of them came back, stopped, hooked up the trailer, and then drove off.

Later Williams learned the truck was stolen from the Breeze Wine Bar.

The truck is a grey ‘92 Ford Ranger, which is named Reba, one of the owners of Breeze tells WAVE news.

Williams posted on Facebook about the theft, and shortly after the trailer was spotted on Edith Road.

“They attempted to open it, there were two pairs of bolt cutters behind it and I guess they couldn’t get through the lock, which was kind of beneficial to us because they put a lock on the tongue and I didn’t bring bolt cutters so I used theirs to cut it free to bring it home.”

They had to throw out $3,000 to $4,000 worth of spoiled food.

“Tomorrow is national wing day so we were stocked for that because that’s kind of our thing. So we’re throwing all of that out right now and have three smokers going to try and catch up.”

Four Pegs will also be at the “Buy Local” fair this weekend, and the food they had ready to cook for that now has to wait.

But Williams says they’ll be ready and he’s also taking steps to track his trailer in case its stolen again.

“We’re going to put some air tags on it and things like that so that we can trace it if it does get taken again. It’s already got the tongue lock on it. But beyond the air tags, there’s not a whole lot we can do. I think we’re going to chain it to the light pole. We’re going to do whatever we can.”

While Four Pegs was able to get their trailer back, Reba the truck is still missing.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Both stores will resume normal operations shortly.
‘All clear’, police say bomb threat at Walmart and Sam’s Club is over
Louisville Metro police were called to an alley in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 3...
Man dead of gunshot wounds found in alley identified
University of Louisville student Antonia Lucas was found dead in a car on New Year’s Eve, and...
‘I want you to get the electric chair’: Murder victim’s mother speaks out after man indicted 19 months later
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
Ky. woman falls victim to new method of stealing cars spreading on social media

Latest News

A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
He entered a not guilty plea and is his bond was set for $50,000.
Suspect arrested and arraigned in gun store robberies
$270,000 will go towards each incubator.
Minority owned business incubators AMPED, Story, receive donation from JP Morgan Chase
Louisville Orchestra welcomes hometown native, two others as ‘composers-in-residence’
Louisville Orchestra welcomes hometown native, two others as ‘composers-in-residence’