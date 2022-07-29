Contact Troubleshooters
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 critical after Old Louisville shooting

Emergency crews at the scene of a reported shooting on July 29, 2022 in the 200 block of E....
Emergency crews at the scene of a reported shooting on July 29, 2022 in the 200 block of E. Kentucky Street in the Old Louisville neighborhood.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an early morning in Old Louisville that killed one person and wounded another.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to Brook St. at E. Kentucky on a reported shooting. Two victims, a man and a woman, were found at the scene.

The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to University Hospital. He is in critical condition, according to LMPD.

Metro police say there are no suspects at this time, but the investigation by LMPD Homicide Unit detectives is underway.

Anyone with tips than can help police are asked to call the LMPD anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

