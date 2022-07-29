UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 critical after Old Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an early morning in Old Louisville that killed one person and wounded another.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to Brook St. at E. Kentucky on a reported shooting. Two victims, a man and a woman, were found at the scene.

The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to University Hospital. He is in critical condition, according to LMPD.

Metro police say there are no suspects at this time, but the investigation by LMPD Homicide Unit detectives is underway.

Anyone with tips than can help police are asked to call the LMPD anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

