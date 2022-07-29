Veteran’s Club collecting donations for Eastern Ky. flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nonprofit group helping veterans in Kentucky is collecting donations for families affected by flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Veteran’s Club Inc. announced it will be taking in donations for those in need on Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at their headquarters at 4218 Shelbyville Road.

Items in need include bottled water, toiletries, new clothes, non-perishable goods, cleaning supplies, tools, generators, pet food and over-the-counter medication, the release states.

Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of Veteran’s Club, said a team will be sent to Hazard, Ky. to deliver the donations and join in assisting crews with flood rescue and cleanup efforts.

“This is a terrible ordeal and our contacts have informed us that what we see so far on TV doesn’t even begin to describe the horror they are experiencing,” Harrell said in a release. “As veterans, we have been preparing for times such as these and will do all we can to help.”

For more information on Veteran’s Club, click or tap here.

