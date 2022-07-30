Contact Troubleshooters
3 Elizabethtown men arrested in connection to Hart County murder

(Top Left) Cecil Daniels, (Bottom Center) Dale Hodge, (Top Right) Brandon Hodge
(Top Left) Cecil Daniels, (Bottom Center) Dale Hodge, (Top Right) Brandon Hodge(Hart County Jail)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State police officers have arrested three Elizabethtown men in connection to a Hart County death investigation.

Just before 6 p.m. on July 29, Kentucky State police officers were called to assist in a death investigation in the Magnolia community, according to a KSP release.

Deputies responded to the 10070 block of Hammonsville Road and found a man dead in a yard near the residence.

Early investigation revealed the victim, 78-year-old Robert Myers, confronted three men attempting to steal items from his property.

Investigators said the confrontation led to Myers being shot multiple times.

The three suspects were seen leaving the scene in a U-haul truck heading north on KY 357 in Hart County, the release said.

In a KSP release sent Monday, officers arrested Dale Hodge, 65, Brandon Hodge, 31, and Cecil Daniels, 21.

Daniels and Brandon Hodge were charged with murder, and Dale Hodge was charged with complicity to murder.

All three are being held in Hart County Jail.

