Animal Care Society hosts free parvo vaccination clinic distributing 300 vaccines

Animal Care Society hosted a free parvo vaccination clinic on Saturday.
Animal Care Society hosted a free parvo vaccination clinic on Saturday.(Animal Care Society)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Animal Care Society hosted a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Saturday, distributing 300 parvo vaccinations for free.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter located at 12207 Westport Road in Louisville.

ACS were able were distribute the vaccinations thanks to a grant from Petco Love. The organization also offered low-cost microchipping and rabies vaccinations for $10 to any pets in need.

“We are thrilled to be able to give back to our community who continues to show us so much support” Megan Gonterman, Executive Director of Animal Care Society said. “By offering free parvo vaccinations, we are hoping to remove the barrier of cost and increase our life-saving efforts by protecting pets from the deadly parvo virus.”

