Christmas in July 5K aims to raise awareness about child trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens gathered Saturday morning dressed as Santa and elves to run a 5K through Louisville’s Waterfront Park.

The Christmas in July 5K began at 9 a.m. and was hosted by Safe Passage, hoping to raise funds and awareness to combat child trafficking.

Safe Passage is an organization that works to end child trafficking in Kentucky and teaches the community how to recognize signs and risk factors.

The organization also provides specialized support services for trafficked youth.

“What we do can be very overwhelming, it can be very paralyzing, and people don’t want to hear about an organization that deals with child trafficking,” Cara Starns said. “So we try to bring light and hope and fun to what we do.”

