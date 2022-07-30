Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Christmas in July 5K aims to raise awareness about child trafficking

Safe Passage hosted a Christmas in July 5K on Saturday to raise awareness about child...
Safe Passage hosted a Christmas in July 5K on Saturday to raise awareness about child trafficking.(WAVE 3)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens gathered Saturday morning dressed as Santa and elves to run a 5K through Louisville’s Waterfront Park.

The Christmas in July 5K began at 9 a.m. and was hosted by Safe Passage, hoping to raise funds and awareness to combat child trafficking.

Safe Passage is an organization that works to end child trafficking in Kentucky and teaches the community how to recognize signs and risk factors.

The organization also provides specialized support services for trafficked youth.

“What we do can be very overwhelming, it can be very paralyzing, and people don’t want to hear about an organization that deals with child trafficking,” Cara Starns said. “So we try to bring light and hope and fun to what we do.”

To learn more about Safe Passage and its mission, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
The Superchefs restaurant located in the Highlands is closing Thursday.
Superchefs in the Highlands closing
The stolen truck and trailer.
2 Louisville businesses hit by the same thieves in the same night
Emergency crews at the scene of a reported shooting on July 29, 2022 in the 200 block of E....
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 critical after Old Louisville shooting

Latest News

KSP: Murder investigation underway in Hart County after man found shot multiple times
Dave Miller
Paralyzed Southern Indiana athlete finds new purpose in life after crash
The suit states that the Bomb Squad members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge...
Jury rules SWAT team members fully compensated by Louisville Metro
A nonprofit group helping veterans in Kentucky is collecting donations for families affected by...
Veteran’s Club collecting donations for Eastern Ky. flood victims