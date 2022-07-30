Goode Weather Blog 7/30

TRACKING A SMALL LOW PRESSURE THAT WILL BRING A “BALL OF RAIN” SUNDAY AM

Possible radar for 10AM Sunday. (wavenews)

Expect more scattered t-storms after this wave passes by that can still put down some heavier totals in more localized areas.

SPEAKING OF, HERE ARE SOME OF THE POSSIBLE TOTALS FOR SUNDAY

For just the Sunday setup only (wavenews)

Once again, Central KY seems to take the brunt of those 1-2″ totals. Some higher amounts possible.

YET ANOTHER FRONT MOVES IN MONDAY

Cold front will push down from the north. (wavenews)

This one will likely bring a round of t-storms more toward the evening and overnight hours.

SPC DOES HAVE A LOW-END RISK FOR SEVERE

Mainly north of WAVE Country due to timing. (wavenews)

However, they should be in weakening mode when the move in Monday Night. We’ll watch it.

