Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Goode Weather Blog 7/30

GoodeMorning 2020
GoodeMorning 2020(wave3news)
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRACKING A SMALL LOW PRESSURE THAT WILL BRING A “BALL OF RAIN” SUNDAY AM

Possible radar for 10AM Sunday.
Possible radar for 10AM Sunday.(wavenews)

Expect more scattered t-storms after this wave passes by that can still put down some heavier totals in more localized areas.

SPEAKING OF, HERE ARE SOME OF THE POSSIBLE TOTALS FOR SUNDAY

For just the Sunday setup only
For just the Sunday setup only(wavenews)

Once again, Central KY seems to take the brunt of those 1-2″ totals. Some higher amounts possible.

YET ANOTHER FRONT MOVES IN MONDAY

Cold front will push down from the north.
Cold front will push down from the north.(wavenews)

This one will likely bring a round of t-storms more toward the evening and overnight hours.

SPC DOES HAVE A LOW-END RISK FOR SEVERE

Mainly north of WAVE Country due to timing.
Mainly north of WAVE Country due to timing.(wavenews)

However, they should be in weakening mode when the move in Monday Night. We’ll watch it.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
The Superchefs restaurant located in the Highlands is closing Thursday.
Superchefs in the Highlands closing
The stolen truck and trailer.
2 Louisville businesses hit by the same thieves in the same night
Emergency crews at the scene of a reported shooting on July 29, 2022 in the 200 block of E....
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 critical after Old Louisville shooting

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Friday, July 29, 2022
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Nice start to the weekend that will turn wet Sunday
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 7/29
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 7/29
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 7/29