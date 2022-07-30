Goode Weather Blog 7/30
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT
TRACKING A SMALL LOW PRESSURE THAT WILL BRING A “BALL OF RAIN” SUNDAY AM
Expect more scattered t-storms after this wave passes by that can still put down some heavier totals in more localized areas.
SPEAKING OF, HERE ARE SOME OF THE POSSIBLE TOTALS FOR SUNDAY
Once again, Central KY seems to take the brunt of those 1-2″ totals. Some higher amounts possible.
YET ANOTHER FRONT MOVES IN MONDAY
This one will likely bring a round of t-storms more toward the evening and overnight hours.
SPC DOES HAVE A LOW-END RISK FOR SEVERE
However, they should be in weakening mode when the move in Monday Night. We’ll watch it.
