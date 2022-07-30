Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jury rules SWAT team members fully compensated by Louisville Metro

The suit states that the Bomb Squad members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge...
The suit states that the Bomb Squad members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #614 were working overtime hours and were not compensated by the city.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday a Louisville jury unanimously found that the SWAT team members were fully and fairly compensated for their work following a lawsuit filed in court in 2016.

The suit states that the Bomb Squad members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #614 were working overtime hours and were not compensated by the city.

According to the suit, Bomb Squad members are required to be on-call and the city pays those members only their time spent responding, not their time on the call.

The Bomb Squad was called out for 130 calls for service in 2015, 97 calls in 2014 and 84 calls in 2013.

Members also claimed that the city violated the Kentucky Wage and Hour Act and breached contracts.

Louisville Metro denied that any contracts were breached and that the Union was responsible for wages, hours and other terms and conditions of employment.

The city denied many of the allegations and requested that the lawsuit be dismissed.

The suit was presented in Jefferson County Circuit Court and more than five years later that the city did fairly compensate Bomb Squad members for overtime.

According to Jessica Wethington, Director of Communications of Louisville Metro, the Mayor’s Office stated:

“Louisville Metro appreciated the jury’s unanimous decision that found that these SWAT team members were fully and fairly compensated for their work. We thank the jury and Judge Eckerle for their time, service and attention throughout this trial.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Both stores will resume normal operations shortly.
‘All clear’, police say bomb threat at Walmart and Sam’s Club is over
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
University of Louisville student Antonia Lucas was found dead in a car on New Year’s Eve, and...
‘I want you to get the electric chair’: Murder victim’s mother speaks out after man indicted 19 months later
Louisville Metro police were called to an alley in the 4600 block of Southern Parkway around 3...
Man dead of gunshot wounds found in alley identified

Latest News

A nonprofit group helping veterans in Kentucky is collecting donations for families affected by...
Veteran’s Club collecting donations for Eastern Ky. flood victims
A USPS worker has been robbed and his keys were taken by an unknown man that left the scene in...
Police: USPS worker robbed near Slugger Field
The memorial project for the American glass artist is almost complete.
Louisville glass artist creates final pieces for Stephen Rolfe Powell sculpture
Triple-digit homicides for a third straight year brings warning from grieving mother
Triple-digit homicides for a third straight year brings warning from grieving mother