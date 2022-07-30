Jury rules SWAT team members fully compensated by Louisville Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday a Louisville jury unanimously found that the SWAT team members were fully and fairly compensated for their work following a lawsuit filed in court in 2016.

The suit states that the Bomb Squad members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #614 were working overtime hours and were not compensated by the city.

According to the suit, Bomb Squad members are required to be on-call and the city pays those members only their time spent responding, not their time on the call.

The Bomb Squad was called out for 130 calls for service in 2015, 97 calls in 2014 and 84 calls in 2013.

Members also claimed that the city violated the Kentucky Wage and Hour Act and breached contracts.

Louisville Metro denied that any contracts were breached and that the Union was responsible for wages, hours and other terms and conditions of employment.

The city denied many of the allegations and requested that the lawsuit be dismissed.

The suit was presented in Jefferson County Circuit Court and more than five years later that the city did fairly compensate Bomb Squad members for overtime.

According to Jessica Wethington, Director of Communications of Louisville Metro, the Mayor’s Office stated:

“Louisville Metro appreciated the jury’s unanimous decision that found that these SWAT team members were fully and fairly compensated for their work. We thank the jury and Judge Eckerle for their time, service and attention throughout this trial.”

