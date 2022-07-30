Contact Troubleshooters
KSP: Murder investigation underway in Hart County after man found shot multiple times

(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times in Hart County Friday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., Kentucky State police officers were called to assist in a death investigation in the Magnolia community, according to a KSP release.

Deputies responded to the 10070 block of Hammonsville Road and found a man dead in a yard near the residence.

Early investigation revealed the victim, 78-year-old Robert Myers, confronted three men attempting to steal items from his property.

Investigators said the confrontation led to Myers being shot multiple times.

The three suspects were seen leaving the scene in a U-haul truck heading north on KY 357 in Hart County, the release said.

No other information was provided.

