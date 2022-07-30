Paralyzed Southern Indiana athlete finds new purpose in life after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has found a new purpose after suffering an accident ending his athletic career.

At his peak, Dave Miller could probably out-run, out-bike, and out-swim just about everyone else. He ran marathons, did triathlons, and worked his way up to being a half-Ironman.

Suddenly, all that training was undone by one accident.

On July 1, 2017, while he was out on a routine bike ride, his life changed.

“Coming down our last hill to finish the ride, I lost control of my bike coming down a hill,” Miller said. “The road got wet, I lost control and went into the side of a car pretty much head first.”

Miller’s first thought was that it was only a stinger. Instead he broke his neck, back, and nose.

He was paralyzed from the neck down. The fact he survived was a miracle on its own.

Miller sent a picture of the helmet he was wearing to owner of the helmet company for analysis.

“His email back to me was, ‘Oh, Dave. You hit hard,’” Miller said.

The owner told Miller he hit the car with a force between 200 and 250 linear Gs. That statistic led Miller to do some research.

“The one that really stuck out to me was when Princess Diana was killed, her head injury was 100 to 150,” Miller said.

Miller still has the helmet that saved his life.

“The big thing that sticks out to me is the underneath side of it where the helmet is split open,” Miller said. “But it’s still intact, which really tells me again that the helmet saved my life.”

Miller was able to move his left foot a couple weeks after surgery. That started a grueling, three-and-a-half year rehab process.

His time in the hospital was the hardest.

“It was traumatic,” Miller said. “It was scary. At night was the worst time, when it was quiet and other people were asleep. It was horrible, to be honest with you. The dark thoughts you have.”

Miller’s wife, Stacy, made sure that he was never alone. He said the physical and mental toughness he learned while training helped with his recovery process.

“The statement we would use, the friends and I that would run or ride together, it was always as long as you’re always moving forward, you’re doing ok,” Miller said.

That’s the attitude Miller shares with others who are in similar situations. He’s transformed his life to be an example to anyone struggling with physical and mental challenges.

“That’s why I’m still here,” Miller said. “Just to help other people.”

Miller is back working his old job at UPS, and is even staying active by doing things like rowing. He has a modified van so that he can drive again.

“I’ll never be what I was, but just little improvements,” Miller said. “The small victories are a real success now.”

Miller wrote a book about his story called “Ironclad Journey,” and is also a motivational speaker.

His main message: Accept the small victories.

