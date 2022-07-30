Voices of Black Mothers United come to Louisville; hosts family fun day at Central Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - National non-profit Voices of Black Mothers United held their first event in Central Park Saturday called “Operation Recovery” for mothers who have lost their children due to neighborhood violence.

Voices of Black Mothers United is made up of a coalition of grieving moms who lost children to violence or addiction. They honor their memories by working to reduce violence in their own communities.

”We are also mothers who have the moral authority to say enough is enough. We don’t want to loose another child,” Bennett-Stone said.

The event comes as for the third straight year, Louisville Metro has suffered more than 100 homicides. So far this year, people are being killed at a rate of one every 50 hours.

“We have times where people in this community get shot and killed, and there is a lot of people around that saw it- and they pretend they didn’t see anything,” Louisville Metro Council President David James said.

LMPD’s Special Victims unit, Metro’s and Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods came out to help lead families to resources. They also held a panel discussion on a range of topics including crime, violence, safe neighborhoods, grassroots resources, family engagement and more. The goal of the event was reduce violence by engaging, providing resources, and promoting healing for families who have fallen victim.

13-year-old Na’Shell Broughton-Robinson said she knows how it feels to have her life flash before her eyes. Her home in Newburg sprayed with bullets last summer and her arm was caught in the crossfire.

”My mom used her forearm and basically pushed against the womb. Once she got the ambulance, the ambulance got there. I basically screamed because I was in so much pan,” Na’shell Broughton-Robinson said. “If I didn’t have my momma, I wouldn’t be here today,” Broughton-Robinson said.

Broughton-Robinson’s mother said they spent more than a week in the hospital, and her daughter still has a bullet lodged in her liver and many of her daughter’s physical and men scars remain.

”To have to go through months of physical therapy. And then just months of therapy for mental,” mother Kendra Broughton said.

Broughton-Robinson and her mother said they still doesn’t know who pulled the trigger that night.

