Death investigation underway after body found in pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a pond Saturday.

According to ISP, around 12:30p.m. Saturday officers from Washington County Sheriff’s Department and troopers with ISP responded to the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported a body in a pond.

When officers got on scene, they found the body of a deceased male located at the edge of a pond on private property.

Investigators say the case is currently a death investigation while they continue to gather more evidence and conduct interviews.

An autopsy was performed on Sunday morning through the Washington County Coroner’s Office; however, a cause of death has not yet been determined.

The deceased male has been identified as 32-year-old Jesse, J. Acton of Jackson County, Indiana.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.