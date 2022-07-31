Contact Troubleshooters
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man

William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour.

William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on William Hankins, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-358-2141 or 911.

