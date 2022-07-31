Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Deputy struck, killed by drunken driver on final night of field training, sheriff’s office says

Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by a drunken driver during a traffic stop of...
Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by a drunken driver during a traffic stop of another vehicle, authorities said.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A Texas deputy was struck and killed by a drunken driver during his last day of field training, according to authorities.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 29-year-old Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was killed around 12:50 a.m. Friday morning after he and a field training officer conducted a traffic stop.

The officers had taken two people who were in the vehicle into custody.

During the investigation of the traffic stop, Bustos was standing behind his patrol car when another vehicle struck him, according to the sheriff’s office. The force of the vehicle knocked Bustos under the patrol vehicle, where the other officer was sitting in the passenger seat.

The officer got out of the car and attempted to render aid to Bustos.

Bustos was taken to a hospital where he died about five hours later from his injuries.

Authorities said the person behind the wheel of the offending vehicle was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Bustos served with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for six months and had been on his final night of training when he was killed. The sheriff’s office said he previously served with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office for one year each.

Bustos leaves behind his wife and three children.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
The suit states that the Bomb Squad members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge...
Jury rules SWAT team members fully compensated by Louisville Metro
Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in...
TEAM COVERAGE: Flooding death toll continues to rise; Gov. Beshear says 4 children among dead
Emergency crews at the scene of a reported shooting on July 29, 2022 in the 200 block of E....
Officials identify woman killed in double shooting in Old Louisville
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say

Latest News

FILE - Nichelle Nichols speaks during the Creation Entertainment's Official Star Trek...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river