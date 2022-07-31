Goode Weather Blog 7/31

HUMID WEEK

Potential highs and heat index (wavenews)

The combination of the wet ground and tropical air is not what you want in the Ohio Valley in August. That is setting the stage for a high heat index, despite highs in the lower 90s. This could push that index up to or even briefly over 105° at times.

MONDAY STORMS

Potential for strong/severe storms to drop in from the north late in the day or even into the night. (wavenews)

A fading cold front to our north may push an outflow boundary into our hot/humid air later in the afternoon or even at night. That could be enough to spark a band of strong/severe t-storms with a damaging wind risk. Confidence on this setup is low right as not all of the ingredients are lining up, but it has some potential. We’ll watch it.

RAIN TOTALS: For WAVE Country as of 8AM with this current event

Since midnight-8am Sunday (wavenews)

RAIN TOTALS: Louisville Metro as of 8AM with this current event

Since Midnight-8AM Sunday (wavenews)

FLOOD WATCH

In effect until 7am Monday (wavenews)

...is out for southern and eastern KY through Monday AM. Flash flooding can happen with any of these downpours if they repeat but this is the area that is most saturated right now and at risk for flooding.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.