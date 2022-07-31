Health experts encourage second booster for older adults

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WAVE) - Some older adults have yet to get their second COVID booster shot and health officials are showing concern.

What’s causing the delay?

“Two main reasons: awareness and access,” Ardeshir Hashmi, MD, section chief of geriatric medicine for Cleveland Clinic said. “I think we have done a great job with the initial vaccine in terms of awareness with seniors and also access. That has changed with the booster.”

Hashmi said more needs to be done to explain that the efficacy of the vaccine can wane over time, making an additional booster necessary.

Getting the second booster will also help older adults with weaker immune systems, as new variants of the virus continue to surface.

Hashmi said side effects from the second booster are very similar to those of the first.

He recommends those who may be vulnerable to wear a mask in public and social distance when possible.

“Same measure, just consistency of those measures, wearing your mask, hand washing,” he said. “We have seen that with the rates of the common flu, influenza have dramatically went down, and a lot of it was because of these great public health safety practices that everyone was on board and doing, and I think that doesn’t stop here.”

Accessibility may also be a challenge for some older adults without access to the internet to schedule a second booster, or those who don’t have someone to take them to the pharmacy to get it.

He encouraged their loved ones to offer help with that.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.