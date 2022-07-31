Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help

Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most...
Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky.(WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky.

The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continues to climb amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms Sunday.

As many as 37 people were unaccounted for, according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

”It has hit this county, and this region so hard. People have lost everything. And that’s if they are lucky enough to still be here with us,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

Local groups from Louisville Metro are asking for donations before they head out there this week. Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of Veteran’s Club said they are heading out to Eastern Kentucky Tuesday at 6 a.m. and hosting a donation drive Monday, August 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at their headquarters. They’re asking for things like bottled water, cleaning supplies, tools and toiletries.

“Our mission is simple. We are going to go down there and deliver the goods to three different churches in eastern Kentucky and we are also going to help wherever is necessary,” Jeremy Harrell, Veterans Club Inc said.

American Red Cross said they have shelters open that have been able to help over 315 people with 580 overnight stays, but with power lines down many are still searching for their relatives.

”Calling or texting them has not been possible. So once we get more access to places and do damage assessment, we will understand more of what’s going on. But the most important thing now is meeting those immediate needs,” Remy Kennedy from the American Red Cross said.

Basic needs include water, food, showers, and shelter. The Salvation Army said their sending more of their units out Monday.

”The devastation is enormous. And, you know, for somebody to loose everything like that in a flood. We just can’t imagine,” Louisville Area Commander Captain Jimmy Parrish said.

For more information on items needed for Veteran’s Club Inc.’s drive, click here.

To donate to Red Cross, click here.

To donate to Salvation Army, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
The suit states that the Bomb Squad members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge...
Jury rules SWAT team members fully compensated by Louisville Metro
Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in...
TEAM COVERAGE: Flooding death toll continues to rise; Gov. Beshear says 4 children among dead
Emergency crews at the scene of a reported shooting on July 29, 2022 in the 200 block of E....
Officials identify woman killed in double shooting in Old Louisville
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say

Latest News

Restorative Horsemanship Program Helps Participants Work through PTSD While Training Horses for...
Veteran’s Club, Kentucky Humane Society partner to benefit local veterans, horses
Top U.S. health officials say the current vaccines will substanially lower your risk of...
Health experts encourage second booster for older adults
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat
StormTALK! Alert Day
Goode Weather Blog 7/31