Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky.

The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continues to climb amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms Sunday.

As many as 37 people were unaccounted for, according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

”It has hit this county, and this region so hard. People have lost everything. And that’s if they are lucky enough to still be here with us,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

Local groups from Louisville Metro are asking for donations before they head out there this week. Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of Veteran’s Club said they are heading out to Eastern Kentucky Tuesday at 6 a.m. and hosting a donation drive Monday, August 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at their headquarters. They’re asking for things like bottled water, cleaning supplies, tools and toiletries.

“Our mission is simple. We are going to go down there and deliver the goods to three different churches in eastern Kentucky and we are also going to help wherever is necessary,” Jeremy Harrell, Veterans Club Inc said.

American Red Cross said they have shelters open that have been able to help over 315 people with 580 overnight stays, but with power lines down many are still searching for their relatives.

”Calling or texting them has not been possible. So once we get more access to places and do damage assessment, we will understand more of what’s going on. But the most important thing now is meeting those immediate needs,” Remy Kennedy from the American Red Cross said.

Basic needs include water, food, showers, and shelter. The Salvation Army said their sending more of their units out Monday.

”The devastation is enormous. And, you know, for somebody to loose everything like that in a flood. We just can’t imagine,” Louisville Area Commander Captain Jimmy Parrish said.

