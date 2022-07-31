Louisville businesses dealing with recent break-ins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several local businesses have been broken into, robbed, or both. Is there a pattern to the crimes?

We’ve seen trucks, trailers, cash, and booze all lifted from local businesses this week -- including at least two more that were hit Saturday morning..

Ted Mitzlaff, managing partner and CEO of Goodwood Brewing spent his morning repairing a glass door that was shattered at 4 am on Saturday.

A masked man throws something at the front window of the building. It cracks but doesn’t break, but that doesn’t stop him.

He goes around the corner to the side of the building.

“He threw several bricks or rocks at our front door, couldn’t get through because it’s bulletproof glass,” Mitzlaff said. “He was able to shatter this door. He got in, got the cash drawer, took some liquor, and then scooted. He was inside about two minutes.”

You can see the burglar looking through the cash register. He took at least $300 and a couple bottles of liquor.

But like with many break-ins, it’s the cleanup that causes the biggest headache.

“Now we have to repair broken glass doors, we’ll have to replace them, of course glass is difficult to get right now because of supply chain issues. So for a lot of reasons it’s a major inconvenience,” Mitzlaff said.

Goodwood wasn’t the only business hit last night. Potbelly on 4th street had the same thing happen to them.

Their front door is covered with plywood and glass litters the floor. The incident forced them to close for the day.

Down the street from Goodwood is Cultured Cheese and Charcuterie Bar.

They’ve been broken into three times in two weeks.

It’s been the same story with them a man trying to steal money and alcohol.

He’s broken three windows, costing them $6,000 in repairs.

The owner told WAVE news this isn’t the first run in they’ve had with this man. She says he used to do the same thing to them in 2019 before he was arrested.

“I just hope that the city realizes that we need more police, we need to support the police. This anti-police sentiment we’ve had the last couple of years is destroying the city and it needs to stop,” Mitzlaff said.

LMPD’s first division is investigating last night’s break-ins.

Mitzlaff says there’s been more crime in the area over the last couple years, but his business has stayed relatively unaffected until now.

