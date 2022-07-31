Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit that ended at the JCPS bus compound Sunday afternoon.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 6th Division responded to assist the West Buechel Police Department on a robbery call at the Game Stop on the 3600 block of Mall Road. Officers got information about the suspect vehicle and located it on Shepherdsville Road.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle at Bishop Lane and Gardiner Lane, the vehicle fled the scene leading officers on a pursuit.

The pursuit ended in the 3600 block of Parthenia Avenue at the Jefferson County Public School bus compound.

The suspect did fire a gunshot in the air during the pursuit. No one was injured.

LMPD’s Robbery Unit is questioning the suspect.

LMPD tells WAVE that the suspect is a man is his 40s with charges pending.

