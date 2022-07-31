Shooting during brawl in downtown Orlando wounds 7
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police say seven people were injured after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando.
Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith told reporters the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:22 a.m. Sunday near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.
All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition.
Smith said authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting.
An investigation is ongoing.
