Veteran’s Club, Kentucky Humane Society partner to benefit local veterans, horses

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Veteran’s Club and the Kentucky Humane Society announced a new program through their partnership that will benefit service members, first responders, veterans, and horses in the Kentucky Humane Society’s care.

The Restorative Horsemanship Program is an equine therapy program that helps participants heal through horsemanship while preparing KHS horses for adoption.

The program took place on Saturday at KHS’ Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville, Ky.

“We are beyond thrilled to partner with a wonderful organization like Kentucky Humane Society and their Equine C.A.R.E. program to create more opportunities to heal for both Veterans and Horses,” Jeremy Harrell, Founder and CEO of Veteran’s Club INC said. “I can’t think of anything more empowering than training Veterans who desire a mission and purpose through our Restorative Horsemanship Program, to prepare horses for their forever homes through adoption.”

The Restorative Horsemanship program is an expansion of Veteran’s Club, Inc.’s nationally recognized Equine Facilitated Mentoring Program that works to create a safe, secure place for veterans and their families to work through PRSD, TBI and other life issues through equine-assisted mentoring and learning, the release said.

“We are excited to partner with Veteran’s Club and combine our two great local equine programs,” Lori Redmon, CEO of KHS said. “Restorative Horsemanship helps meet the Veteran’s Club mission to help people heal, while helping KHS’ meet its mission to find safe and loving homes for horses in transition.”

