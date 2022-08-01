Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms possible this evening

WAVE Weather Alert Day
WAVE Weather Alert Day
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALERT DAY: THIS EVENING/TONIGHT
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • STRONG THUNDERSTORMS: possible this evening/tonight; damaging winds, heavy rain are the main threats
  • WEDNESDAY: Hot & humid with heat indices near 105°

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After dealing with some scattered showers in the morning, most of the day looks dry.

Additional showers and thunderstorms move in during the late afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong with damaging winds, heavy rain, and small hail. Strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible tonight as a cold front moves through.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible early in the day with a few more possible during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, Tuesday looks partly cloudy with highs near 90°.

Tuesday night features partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.

The heat builds Wednesday as humidity also increases. Highs in the 90s are expected on Wednesday but the humidity will make it feel like 105° at times. Rain chances return for the end of the week and upcoming weekend.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

