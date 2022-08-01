ALERT DAY: Strong t-storms likely this evening, some could be severe

ALERT DAY: THIS EVENING/TONIGHT

WEATHER HEADLINES

THUNDERSTORM CHANCES: Midday round of rain/thunder (non-severe), followed by evening/overnight strong thunderstorms

TUESDAY: Morning thunderstorms possible, some could be heavy/strong

WEDNESDAY: Very humid with the heat index nearing 105°

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A period of showers/thunder around lunch will give way to a break in the afternoon as we remain warm/humid.

The next round of thunderstorms will start to pop toward evening. Period(s) of thunderstorms likely. Some with strong wind gusts, intense lightning, torrential rainfall, dime-size hail, and even a brief tornado. Make sure you have a way to get alerts just in case.

Another round of thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday morning, something we’ll be monitoring. Otherwise, expect a hot and humid afternoon with pop-up t-storms possible.

Tuesday night features partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.

The heat builds Wednesday as humidity also increases. Highs in the 90s are expected on Wednesday but the humidity will make it feel like 105° at times. Rain chances return for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.