Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a location on South...
According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.

Deputies located the woman and confirmed her death. She was identified as 34-year-old Ashley Deaton-Hedge of Louisville, Ky.

The sheriff’s office said next of kin has been notified and the two responding detectives are leading the investigation.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 752-7898.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

