Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Only a few scattered storms possible overnight

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Scattered storms overnight and Tuesday
  • Hot and dry Wednesday
  • More scattered storms to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few scattered thunderstorms are possible overnight into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will stay mild with overnight lows in the 70s.

A round or two of showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday. The second will be dependent on the first, otherwise, it’s a hot and humid Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s.

Partly cloudy with another warm and muggy night Tuesday night. Lows once again fall only into the 70s.

Wednesday is dry and hot thanks to high pressure building back in, taking our high temperatures well into the 90s during the afternoon. Heat index values will surge up to 105 degrees in a few cases.

Scattered storms will return to the region on Thursday and Friday as a front to the north stalls out. We’ll see the heat continue through the weekend with a not-as-hot outlook by early next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Monday, August 1, 2022

Most Read

A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
Man breaks into Goodwood Brewing
Louisville businesses dealing with recent break-ins
Officers found the body of a deceased male located at the edge of a pond on private property.
Death investigation underway after body found in pond
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle at Bishop Lane and Gardiner Lane, the vehicle fled...
Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound

Latest News

Master Sergeant Rudy Parsons and his search and rescue K9 Callie were deployed to Hazard, Ky....
Kentucky Air National Guardsman, K9 duo help search and rescue efforts in eastern Ky.
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Monday, August 1, 2022
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 8/1
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat