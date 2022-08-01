FORECAST: Only a few scattered storms possible overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered storms overnight and Tuesday

Hot and dry Wednesday

More scattered storms to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few scattered thunderstorms are possible overnight into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will stay mild with overnight lows in the 70s.

A round or two of showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday. The second will be dependent on the first, otherwise, it’s a hot and humid Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s.

Partly cloudy with another warm and muggy night Tuesday night. Lows once again fall only into the 70s.

Wednesday is dry and hot thanks to high pressure building back in, taking our high temperatures well into the 90s during the afternoon. Heat index values will surge up to 105 degrees in a few cases.

Scattered storms will return to the region on Thursday and Friday as a front to the north stalls out. We’ll see the heat continue through the weekend with a not-as-hot outlook by early next week.

