Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Kentuckians impacted by flooding

EASTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in honor of Kentuckians lost to or impacted by the historic flooding.

The governor made the announcement on Monday, August 1.

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff starting at sunrise on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and remain so until sundown Monday, Aug. 8.

The governor also encouraged people, businesses and organizations throughout the state to join in the tribute.

He asked Kentuckians to light their homes and businesses green, the color of compassion, in honor of the flood victims.

The historic flooding events in Eastern Kentucky began on July 26. As of Monday, the governor said at least 35 people have died.

