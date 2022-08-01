Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Kentuckians impacted by flooding

Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in honor of Kentuckians lost to or impacted...
Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in honor of Kentuckians lost to or impacted by the historic flooding.(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in honor of Kentuckians lost to or impacted by the historic flooding.

The governor made the announcement on Monday, August 1.

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff starting at sunrise on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and remain so until sundown Monday, Aug. 8.

The governor also encouraged people, businesses and organizations throughout the state to join in the tribute.

He asked Kentuckians to light their homes and businesses green, the color of compassion, in honor of the flood victims.

The historic flooding events in Eastern Kentucky began on July 26. As of Monday, the governor said at least 35 people have died.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
Man breaks into Goodwood Brewing
Louisville businesses dealing with recent break-ins
Officers found the body of a deceased male located at the edge of a pond on private property.
Death investigation underway after body found in pond
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle at Bishop Lane and Gardiner Lane, the vehicle fled...
Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound

Latest News

The Salvation Army Louisville branch deployed its Emergency Disaster Service vehicle on Monday...
Salvation Army sends volunteers to Eastern Ky. for flood relief efforts
Mayor Fischer highlights The Hope Village progress
In downtown Louisville, hundreds of people braved the heat on Friday to protest the Supreme...
Ky. abortion ban reinstated following Court of Appeals decision
U.S. Senator Rand Paul made a stop in Louisville on Monday to recognize first responders who...
Sen. Rand Paul visits Louisville to honor first responders for heroic acts
Officials: Man killed in motorcycle crash in Oldham County