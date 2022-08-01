Contact Troubleshooters
Historic school in eastern Ky. sustains major damage in flooding

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WKYT) - A historic school in eastern Kentucky sustained major damage during the flooding.

The Hindman Settlement School dates back to the early 1900s as a school for miners’ children. Now, it helps kids who need extra attention they can’t get in public schools.

Troublesome Creek sits near the school. It’s a fitting name for what it did to this community. There was a wall of water that rushed through the building, leaving several inches of mud. Workers are trying to remove some of that history from the building to save what they can.

“You can see from the mud on the wall that the water reached chest high. It was pretty traumatic,” said Will Anderson with Hindman Settlement School.

Anderson tells us they will likely move the building up the hill to prevent something like this from happening again.

No one was hurt when the floodwaters rushed through the school.

