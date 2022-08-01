Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana University offering new program to match Ky. scholarships

The Department of Education is proposing changes to federal civil rights laws that affect college campuses' sexual harassment policies.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana University is offering a way to match scholarship offerings for students coming in from Kentucky.

Beginning this fall, IU Southeast is offering a scholarship to match Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship, or KEES, awards to students who have earned them and wish to enroll in IU.

KEES Match will give students enrolling in IU Southeast the same scholarship amount awarded through the KEES program, according to a release.

In addition, a new Grenadier Promise scholarship will also be available for students that would help cover tuition and mandatory fees when combined with eligible federal and state grants and scholarships, IU said.

“Scholarships are a vital part of student success at Indiana University Southeast,” Dr. Kelly Ryan, interim chancellor of IU Southeast said in a release. “That’s why we aim to make the process as easy and rewarding as possible. IU Southeast has always been the best value in the region for higher education. Now more students than ever can earn a world-class Indiana University degree, close to home, while accumulating little, if any debt.”

This comes in addition to IU’s automatic scholarships provided based on high school GPA and other merit-based scholarships for undergraduate students, transfer students and adult learners.

IU said it is accepting applications for the university’s upcoming fall semester through Aug. 12. Classes begin on Aug. 22.

For more information on available scholarships, click or tap here. For information on how to apply, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

