Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man mauled to death by dogs while walking in California neighborhood, police say

Police said the dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation.
Police said the dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Calif. (Gray News) – A man was attacked and killed by dogs in a California neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to the Selma Police Department, officers were called to the area and found a good Samaritan trying to separate the dogs from the 59-year-old man.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the man, who was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. Police said the person who tried to intervene was bitten by one of the dogs, but their injuries are minor.

Officers, along with animal control, captured and quarantined the dogs. Officials did not say how many were involved.

During the investigation, police found that the dogs had escaped from a nearby home and attacked the victim as he was walking through the neighborhood.

Police said the dogs’ owner is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim’s name has not been publicly released.

Selma is located about 15 miles southeast of Fresno.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
Man breaks into Goodwood Brewing
Louisville businesses dealing with recent break-ins
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle at Bishop Lane and Gardiner Lane, the vehicle fled...
Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound
Officers found the body of a deceased male located at the edge of a pond on private property.
Death investigation underway after body found in pond

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement that the new funding 'will help more Americans...
HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
The BBB said scammers are trying to take advantage of the growing number of canceled flights...
Airfare scams are cashing in on canceled flights, BBB says