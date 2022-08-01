Contact Troubleshooters
Mistrial declared in murder, DUI trial due to illness of attorney

Bradley Caraway
Bradley Caraway(WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mistrial has been declared in the case of a man accused of driving drunk and killing a former University of Louisville cheerleader.

On August 6, 2016, police say say Bradley Caraway was driving his Honda sedan under the influence of alcohol. Shanae Moorman, 25, was in the car with Caraway and died when the car crashed and rolled over.

Caraway was charged with murder, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Shanae Moorman
Shanae Moorman(Source: Facebook)

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on the ramp between I-64 and the gene Snyder Freeway (I-265). Investigators originally believed Moorman was the only person in the car, which was registered to Caraway. About three hours after the crash, police found Caraway walking in the interstate. Police said he appeared drunk, had no shoes or shirt on, and had signs of being involved in a traffic crash.

On Friday, the trial was postponed due to illness of defense attorney David Lambertus. The mistrial was declared after the court was told Lambertus had to be out this week as well.

As a result of the mistrial, the jury seated to hear the case was dismissed. A new trial date has not been set.

If he’s convicted, Caraway faces up to 20 years in prison.

