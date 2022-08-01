Mosquitos with West Nile detected in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mosquitos infected with the West Nile Virus have been found in seven Louisville Metro ZIP codes.

The infected mosquitos were found in surveillance traps in ZIP codes 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

No human cases of West Nile have been reported in Louisville so far in 2022. There were three cases in 2021, but no deaths.

Metro Health says people infected with West Nile virus either show no symptoms or relatively mild symptoms in most instances. Less than 1% of people infected develop serious illness, such as encephalitis or meningitis.

As a result of the West Nile virus detection, Metro Health will conduct mosquito fogging this week between dusk and dawn near Churchill Downs, the University of Louisville, Iroquois, Portland, Park DuValle, Old Louisville, Irish Hill and Crescent Hill.

If you want to check to see if the area you’re in has been fogged or will be fogged, you can call the mosquito hotline, 502-574-6641, or visit the website. To make a complaint about mosquitos in your neighborhood call Metro Call at 311 or 502-574-5000.

