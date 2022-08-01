Murder charge added for Louisville man accused of hit-and-run while intoxicated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man entered a plea of not guilty in court after being accused of killing one person and injuring another in a hit-and-run while intoxicated last summer.

On July 9, 2021, 43-year-old Mosker Winston was allegedly driving under the influence and hit two pedestrians on a sidewalk without stopping afterward, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Winston was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of criminal mischief, driving under the influence, failure to render aid and driving without a license and insurance.

One of the victims hit died months later from their injuries in May 2022, causing a murder charge to be added.

His next jury trial is scheduled for March 28, 2023.

