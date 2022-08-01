New Albany Floyd County Schools return to the classroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New Albany Floyd County Schools started back on Monday.

Students, faculty and staff returned to the classroom and bus drivers went back to their routes.

Tom Campbell has driven a bus off and on for decades. It’s his first year driving full time for New Albany Floyd County.

“There’s been a lot of changes through out the years,” Campbell said.

In Campbell’s instance, the changes include new technology developed over the years that has been implemented to protect students.

Buses now have cameras, seat belts and a button that makes him go to the back of the bus after his run to check for any students left on the bus. Campbell said the technology made things a lot safer.

In New Albany Floyd County school buses, there’s also a system that reads a student’s school-issued ID as they get on and off the bus. It’s the second year the district has used the system.

“That just helps us know where they got off the bus, in case a parent calls and says the student is not home,” Transportation Director Eric Reid said. “We can give them an exact location of where they were located.”

Reid said things went smoothly on day one, but some buses were a little late to school. He said that’s to be expected during the first week or so and is asking for patience from parents.

The school district only has one vacant bus route at the moment, but like so many other districts, the district is looking for more drivers.

If you’d like to apply to be a driver, you can start the application process here.

