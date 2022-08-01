Officials: Man killed in motorcycle crash in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A LaGrange man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Oldham County Sunday afternoon.

Soon after 7 p.m., OC emergency services were called to respond to a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck pulling a trailer on KY 1694 at Gum Street.

Early investigation revealed the driver of the motorcycle crossed into the on-coming truck’s lane and hit the trailer, causing the driver to lose control and wreck.

According to OCPD, the driver of the motorcycle was identified as 62-year-old Joseph Nicholas. Nicholas was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information was provided.

