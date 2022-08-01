Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials: Man killed in motorcycle crash in Oldham County

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A LaGrange man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Oldham County Sunday afternoon.

Soon after 7 p.m., OC emergency services were called to respond to a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck pulling a trailer on KY 1694 at Gum Street.

Early investigation revealed the driver of the motorcycle crossed into the on-coming truck’s lane and hit the trailer, causing the driver to lose control and wreck.

According to OCPD, the driver of the motorcycle was identified as 62-year-old Joseph Nicholas. Nicholas was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information was provided.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
Man breaks into Goodwood Brewing
Louisville businesses dealing with recent break-ins
Officers found the body of a deceased male located at the edge of a pond on private property.
Death investigation underway after body found in pond
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle at Bishop Lane and Gardiner Lane, the vehicle fled...
Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound

Latest News

Russell marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and stood with Muhammad Ali and received the...
Muhammad Ali Center honoring NBA star, civil rights pioneer Bill Russell
The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) and its union employees appear to be miles apart...
‘Wellbeing of the employees is not valued’: Security, pay top TARC union demands
Students, faculty and staff returned to the classroom and bus drivers went back to their routes.
New Albany Floyd County Schools return to the classroom
Mosker Winston, 43, of Louisville.
Murder charge added for Louisville man accused of hit-and-run while intoxicated