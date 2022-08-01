Sen. Rand Paul visits Louisville to honor first responders for heroic acts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul made a stop in Louisville on Monday to recognize first responders who were honored for previous heroic acts in the community.

Paul visited the Louisville Fire Training Academy to recognize seven first responders, ranging from officials within Louisville Metro Police, Fire and the Department of Corrections.

Louisville Fire Captain Kody Jones was recognized for saving three adults and a child from a burning building in the Clifton neighborhood before officials arrived back in Feb.

Two LMPD officers, Officer Noah Cole and Nick Greene, were recognized for saving the life of a newborn baby in the parking lot of a gas station on 18th and Broadway on June 30.

Officers Clayton Kelly, James Ashley and Connor Maloney were recognized for pulling drivers from their burning vehicles following a crash happening on I-65 near Fern Valley Road and Outer Loop in May.

Department of Corrections Officer Maranda Grayson was previously honored with the Medal of Valor in March, and was recognized during Paul’s visit for running to help shooting victims in the Newburg neighborhood while off-duty in March.

Paul said these first responders stories are the ones he hopes are continued to be shared throughout the community.

“Your policeman, your firefighters, you see them at churches, grocery stores and around your neighborhoods,” Paul said. “They are people who want there to be less violence in your neighborhoods.”

Each of the first responders were honored with a congressional record that officially documents their heroic efforts in the community.

