Main focus will be tracking the placement of the new t-storm development this evening and how that evolves into an organized line(s) of thunderstorms overnight. And perhaps even another on Tuesday.

Below are just some early snapshots of how the timing/placement is looking.

MIDNIGHT

New development of potential supercells across SE IN and far N KY. (wavenews)

3:30AM ET

Cells start to merge. (wavenews)

TUESDAY 6AM ET

Strongest of the cells starting to ease down. (wavenews)

TUESDAY 12 NOON ET

Potential for another batch of strong t-storms to arrive in the NW flow. (wavenews)

