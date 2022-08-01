Contact Troubleshooters
UPS, Kroger aiding in Eastern Ky. flood relief efforts with grants, donations

Two businesses with operations in Kentucky are working to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
Two businesses with operations in Kentucky are working to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of flooding in Eastern Kentucky.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two businesses with operations in Kentucky are working to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Kroger and UPS announced on Monday they would be collaborating to collect donations that would be shipped out to the hardest hit areas from last week’s flooding.

Donation bins will be placed in 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London, Ky.

The store will be accepting donations for cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items only, according to the release.

“At Kroger, our purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit,” Ann Reed, Division President for Kroger said in a release. “We’re committed to helping our eastern Kentucky neighbors as they begin to look forward and rebuild.”

Those donations will then be collected and shipped on Thursday to the Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester.

“UPS is committed to delivering what matters, including helping those in need,” UPS Airlines President Jim Joseph said in a release. “We’ve begun an employee donation drive collecting relief supplies and want to offer the public the same opportunity to contribute.”

In addition, The Kroger Foundation and the UPS Foundation are each donating $25,000 to the Volunteers for America, for a total of $50,000.

The complete list of participating stores is below:

  • 12501 Shelbyville Road, Middletown, Ky.
  • 5929 Timber Ridge Drive, Prospect, Ky.
  • 9080 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky.
  • 4915 Dixie Highway, Louisville, Ky.
  • 3175 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington, Ky.
  • 3101 Richmond Road, Lexington, Ky.
  • 311 Boone Station Road, Shelbyville, Ky.
  • 106 Marketplace Circle, Georgetown, Ky.
  • 1732 West Highway 192, London, Ky.
  • 14889 North US Highway 25, Corbin, Ky.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

