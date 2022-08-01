Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Wellbeing of the employees is not valued’: Security, pay top TARC union demands

The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) and its union employees appear to be miles apart...
The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) and its union employees appear to be miles apart when it comes to pay.(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) and its union employees appear to be miles apart when it comes to pay.

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local President Lillian Brents said TARC is offering 1% annual pay raises during the next 3-year contract.

“So we’ll initially be taking a pay cut considering when you talk about the gas prices, food, everything increasing,” Brents said.

The annual inflation rate jumped 9.1% in June, the biggest jump since November 1981, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The ATU argues 1% wage increases put employees even further behind the inflation curve.

A spokesperson for TARC, however, said the union is asking for a 50% wage increase for drivers over the 3-year deal.

TARC Marketing and Communications Director Jenny Recktenwald said in an email: “(Union-proposed) increases would equal a $55 million increase in TARC’s operating budget over the next three years, which would result in TARC running out of money by the end of 2024.”

The alternative, according to the union, would be TARC running out of drivers.

“They may leave it for various reasons, but when safety is not a priority, the wellbeing of the employees is not valued,” Brents said. “They leave for various reasons and they go to other jobs.”

The ATU has also complained of problems with security, from disruptive passengers to broken radios.

“When the pandemic began, TARC management called our members heroes for keeping Louisville moving, now they are treating them with disrespect while failing to address these serious safety concerns,” ATU International President John Costa said in a press release. “Time’s up TARC to give our members the contract and safety protections they deserve.”

“We are negotiating in good faith,” Recktenwald said, “and have responded in a timely manner to every proposal the Union has made.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
Man breaks into Goodwood Brewing
Louisville businesses dealing with recent break-ins
Officers found the body of a deceased male located at the edge of a pond on private property.
Death investigation underway after body found in pond
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle at Bishop Lane and Gardiner Lane, the vehicle fled...
Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound

Latest News

Mosker Winston, 43, of Louisville.
Murder charge added for Louisville man accused of hit-and-run while intoxicated
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South...
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
Two businesses with operations in Kentucky are working to collect and deliver relief supplies...
UPS, Kroger aiding in Eastern Ky. flood relief efforts with grants, donations
Bradley Caraway
Mistrial declared in murder, DUI trial due to illness of attorney