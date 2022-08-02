Beshear visits Pike County, releases more details on personal assistance

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Speaking at Shelby Valley Elementary School, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that FEMA will now provide individual assistance to those affected by flooding and mudslides.

Beshear says the approval for assistance was rapidly approved and now, Pike and Floyd Counties are the sixth and seventh counties to receive the assistance.

Though the area avoided more flooding overnight, many families are still trapped following mudslides and roads being washed out.

Pike County Judge Executive Ray S. Jones urged Pike Countians who needed assistance to call the county’s emergency line at (606) 432-0210.

“This is the fastest, in my career, I have ever seen individual assistance declared,” said Jones.

The governor said they will be there in the coming weeks and working on the distribution of supplies as extreme temperatures move into the area. He urged Kentuckians to lean on one another as we face the aftermath of the disaster.

“It is okay to not be okay,” Beshear said.

