Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Beshear visits Pike County, releases more details on personal assistance

The governor will speak in Floyd and Breathitt Counties later today.
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Pike County.
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Pike County.(WYMT)
By Melissa Ratliff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Speaking at Shelby Valley Elementary School, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that FEMA will now provide individual assistance to those affected by flooding and mudslides.

Beshear says the approval for assistance was rapidly approved and now, Pike and Floyd Counties are the sixth and seventh counties to receive the assistance.

Though the area avoided more flooding overnight, many families are still trapped following mudslides and roads being washed out.

Pike County Judge Executive Ray S. Jones urged Pike Countians who needed assistance to call the county’s emergency line at (606) 432-0210.

“This is the fastest, in my career, I have ever seen individual assistance declared,” said Jones.

The governor said they will be there in the coming weeks and working on the distribution of supplies as extreme temperatures move into the area. He urged Kentuckians to lean on one another as we face the aftermath of the disaster.

“It is okay to not be okay,” Beshear said.

You can watch the entirety of the news conference here:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South...
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
Mosker Winston, 43, of Louisville.
Murder charge added for Louisville man accused of hit-and-run while intoxicated
A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Quiet, but hot over the next 24 hours

Latest News

Dominic Tilford, 35, is charged with domestic violence assault, intimidating a participant in...
Louisville man arrested on domestic violence charges after alleged physical assault to ex-girlfriend
After a state Court of Appeals ruling Monday resuming the state ban on most abortions, doors...
On again, off again abortion access in Kentucky have patients looking elsewhere
Louisville-area residents looking for a job will be able to take part in an all-day hiring...
UofL Health hosts all-day hiring event Wednesday
Street flooding in Grayson, Ky
Watching Out for You: Safe ways to donate to flood victims
Sauerbeck Family Drive-In
Sauerbeck Family Drive-In hosts Eastern Kentucky flood relief fundraiser