Donation leads to renovated basketball courts for 3 West Louisville parks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The basketball court at Portland Park has new life after a donation to Louisville Parks and Rec.

The Kueber family made the donation in the name of their son Kyle, whose father said he loved sports and giving back to the community.

“I know Kyle would approve immensely of what we’ve done here,” David Kueber said. “He’s smiling down on us now.”

After the new court at Portland Park was introduced to the community, it played host to a free basketball camp run by Robbie Valentine.

Valentine, a member of the 1986 national champion Louisville Cardinals Basketball team, said he wants to give back the best he can.

Parents watched their kids take the court. Some said they’re grateful that Valentine teaches life lessons beyond the game.

“Respect your parents and education,” Kaelyn Caruthers, who brought her two kids and two nephews said. “You don’t hear that at a lot of camps. It’s strictly basketball fundamentals, running drills, but [Valentine] starting with the basics, where it’s starting at home and at school, that’s the best way to go.”

Two more courts are expecting a makeover: E. Leland Taylor Park, and LaPorte Park, both located in or near the Portland Neighborhood.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.