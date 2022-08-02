FireKing strike ends as company reaches agreement with union

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A months-long strike has come to an end on Tuesday as FireKing reaches an agreement for a new five-year labor contract.

Manufacturing workers at the New Albany plant went on an unfair labor practice strike back in May, following disputes during contract negotiations with the storage product manufacturer.

On Tuesday, FireKing said it reached an agreement with Teamsters Local 89, the union representing the striking workers.

The company said the workers will end their strike and returned to work on Tuesday morning.

“We are glad to have reached agreement with the Teamsters on a contract that makes sense for FireKing, its customers and its employees,” FireKing CEO Rick Mejia said in a release. “Now, our employees can return to work and resume their contributions to the FireKing legacy of quality U.S. made products.”

FireKing had hired replacement workers during the strike to return the business to full production. The company said many of those workers were made permanent employees and will also remain with the company.

