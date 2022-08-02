Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FireKing strike ends as company reaches agreement with union

Teamsters Leaders joined the Local 89 Members on the picket line at FireKing Wednesday.
Teamsters Leaders joined the Local 89 Members on the picket line at FireKing Wednesday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A months-long strike has come to an end on Tuesday as FireKing reaches an agreement for a new five-year labor contract.

Manufacturing workers at the New Albany plant went on an unfair labor practice strike back in May, following disputes during contract negotiations with the storage product manufacturer.

On Tuesday, FireKing said it reached an agreement with Teamsters Local 89, the union representing the striking workers.

The company said the workers will end their strike and returned to work on Tuesday morning.

“We are glad to have reached agreement with the Teamsters on a contract that makes sense for FireKing, its customers and its employees,” FireKing CEO Rick Mejia said in a release. “Now, our employees can return to work and resume their contributions to the FireKing legacy of quality U.S. made products.”

FireKing had hired replacement workers during the strike to return the business to full production. The company said many of those workers were made permanent employees and will also remain with the company.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South...
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
Mosker Winston, 43, of Louisville.
Murder charge added for Louisville man accused of hit-and-run while intoxicated
A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Quiet, but hot over the next 24 hours

Latest News

University of Louisville - Health celebrated 15 years of providing care in South Louisville.
UofL Health celebrates 15th year anniversary providing care in Southwest Louisville
Mayor Fischer highlights The Hope Village progress
Officials: Man killed in motorcycle crash in Oldham County
Students, faculty and staff returned to the classroom and bus drivers went back to their routes.
New Albany Floyd County Schools return to the classroom