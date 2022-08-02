Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Few storms possible before heat builds

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • WEDNESDAY: Very humid with the heat index nearing 105°
  • RAIN CHANCES: Return Thursday and last into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy skies are expected today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs today climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the evening; drier conditions are expected overnight. Lows tonight fall into the 70s.

Wednesday will be hot and humid as highs return to the 90s. With the humidity, the heat index soars to near 105° at times. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night. Lows once again fall into the 70s.

A front moves towards us on Thursday helping to increase our rain chances. We’ll see more of rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and into next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, August 1, 2022

Most Read

William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South...
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Officers found the body of a deceased male located at the edge of a pond on private property.
Death investigation underway after body found in pond
Bradley Caraway
Mistrial declared in murder, DUI trial due to illness of attorney

Latest News

Master Sergeant Rudy Parsons and his search and rescue K9 Callie were deployed to Hazard, Ky....
Kentucky Air National Guardsman, K9 duo help search and rescue efforts in eastern Ky.
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, August 1, 2022
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 8/1
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat