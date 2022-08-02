FORECAST: Few storms possible before heat builds

WEATHER HEADLINES

WEDNESDAY: Very humid with the heat index nearing 105°

RAIN CHANCES: Return Thursday and last into the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy skies are expected today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs today climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the evening; drier conditions are expected overnight. Lows tonight fall into the 70s.

Wednesday will be hot and humid as highs return to the 90s. With the humidity, the heat index soars to near 105° at times. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night. Lows once again fall into the 70s.

A front moves towards us on Thursday helping to increase our rain chances. We’ll see more of rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and into next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.