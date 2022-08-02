FORECAST: Quiet, but hot over the next 24 hours

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mainly clear overnight

Hot and dry Wednesday

Storm chances creep back in Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will gradually become clearer overnight as rain to our west dissipates and a warm front to our north begins to push away from us. Lows will be in the 70s tonight and things stay mainly dry.

Wednesday is hot and humid as highs get into the 90s with heat index values peaking just over the 100 degree mark during the afternoon. Expect a partly sunny sky and not much of a rain chance during the day.

We’ll notice an uptick in cloud cover late Wednesday night as decaying storms moving in from the north throw a cloud deck over us. A few rogue showers and even a few storms can’t be ruled out the closer we get to Thursday morning.

The small storm chance Thursday morning will fade during the afternoon, only for scattered storms to erupt closer to evening as a cold front will be nearby. Expect highs in the lower 90s in between the rain chances Thursday afternoon.

Storm chances will be even higher on Friday, especially early on as a cold front will be nearby. High temperatures will be held down in the 80s during the afternoon thanks to the clouds and storms. The weekend looks somewhat drier, but not totally dry as scattered storms are possible during the afternoons.

