Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Quiet, but hot over the next 24 hours

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Mainly clear overnight
  • Hot and dry Wednesday
  • Storm chances creep back in Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will gradually become clearer overnight as rain to our west dissipates and a warm front to our north begins to push away from us. Lows will be in the 70s tonight and things stay mainly dry.

Wednesday is hot and humid as highs get into the 90s with heat index values peaking just over the 100 degree mark during the afternoon. Expect a partly sunny sky and not much of a rain chance during the day.

We’ll notice an uptick in cloud cover late Wednesday night as decaying storms moving in from the north throw a cloud deck over us. A few rogue showers and even a few storms can’t be ruled out the closer we get to Thursday morning.

The small storm chance Thursday morning will fade during the afternoon, only for scattered storms to erupt closer to evening as a cold front will be nearby. Expect highs in the lower 90s in between the rain chances Thursday afternoon.

Storm chances will be even higher on Friday, especially early on as a cold front will be nearby. High temperatures will be held down in the 80s during the afternoon thanks to the clouds and storms. The weekend looks somewhat drier, but not totally dry as scattered storms are possible during the afternoons.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Most Read

William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South...
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
Mosker Winston, 43, of Louisville.
Murder charge added for Louisville man accused of hit-and-run while intoxicated
A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, August 2, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/2
Master Sergeant Rudy Parsons and his search and rescue K9 Callie were deployed to Hazard, Ky....
Kentucky Air National Guardsman, K9 duo help search and rescue efforts in eastern Ky.
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 8/1