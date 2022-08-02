Ky. abortion ban reinstated following Court of Appeals decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abortion bans have been reinstated in the commonwealth after a Kentucky appeals court judge sides with Attorney General Daniel Cameron for an emergency relief injunction.

Cameron previously requested for Kentucky’s trigger law, banning abortions in the commonwealth immediately following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, to remain in effect while a lawsuit from the ACLU played out.

The lawsuit was filed by ACLU stating the trigger law ban violated the state’s constitution.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry previously decided in July to grant a temporary injunction allowing abortions in Kentucky while the ACLU lawsuit was decided.

Cameron filed emergency relief following the decision, which was granted by Appeals Court Judge Larry Thompson on Monday.

“Today the Court of Appeals granted our motion to have the Kentucky Human Life Protection Act and the Heartbeat Law reinstated in the Commonwealth,” Cameron said in a statement following the decision. “I appreciate the court’s decision to allow Kentucky’s pro-life laws to take effect while we continue to vigorously defend the constitutionality of these important protections for women and unborn children across the Commonwealth.”

The order states it would not limit “medical providers’ ability to act to protect maternal health in the commonwealth,” and would allow medical procedures under the physician’s best medical judgment to prevent the death or serious risk of injury of a pregnant woman.

Planned Parenthood, one of the two providers in Louisville challenging Kentucky’s trigger ban, said it is committed to continue helping women get the care they need, including helping patients find abortions out of state.

“Today is a devastating day for all Kentuckians,” Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky said in a statement. “Abortion is essential health care, and it is irresponsible and dangerous to prevent people from accessing the care they need. Make no mistake, this ban goes beyond abortion. It is about who has power over you, who has the authority to make decisions for you, and who can control how your future is going to be. But it is my promise to the people of Kentucky that Planned Parenthood will never back down. We will always be here for you.”

This story may be updated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.