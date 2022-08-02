Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ky. father splits $500K winning lottery ticket with two sons

An exciting family moment has been created for a Kentucky father and his two sons after they...
An exciting family moment has been created for a Kentucky father and his two sons after they split $500,000 from a winning Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALIFORNIA, Ky. (WAVE) - An exciting family moment has been created for a Kentucky father and his two sons after they split $500,000 from a winning Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to the lottery, William Hicks owns a garage door repair company where his two sons, William Jr. and Stephen work.

The two brothers would often ride to work together and sometimes stop for lottery tickets. On Friday, they bought two tickets at the Speedway gas station in Alexandria without knowing their lives would soon change.

“I’ll usually scratch one and he’ll (Stephen) scratch one,” William Jr. said in the release.  “Stephen suddenly tells me we’d won five hundred thousand dollars, but I figured he was looking at it wrong. We must have looked at it 40 times and I asked to be pinched a few times.”

The winning “$2,000 Loaded” ticket matched the number 7, winning the game’s $500,000 top prize, the lottery said.

The brothers’ dad could not believe the news when they called him.

“I was like, ‘no way,’” William said. “He spent the next few minutes trying to convince me.”

“William immediately started telling me who he was going to help out,” William’s father told the lottery. “That’s just the way he is.”

The three men went to lottery headquarters hours after scratching off the ticket. Kentucky Lottery said they each received a check for $118,333.33 after taxes.

Stephen told lottery officials he needed tires for his truck, and had recently just bought one tire, as it was all he could afford at the time.

“Now, I’m going to buy a truck,” Stephen said.

William Jr. told officials he plans to pay off his mother’s mortgage and help his grandmother. William Sr. said he plans to purchase the property where he had been renting out his farmhouse.

Kentucky Lottery said the Speedway store on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South...
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
Mosker Winston, 43, of Louisville.
Murder charge added for Louisville man accused of hit-and-run while intoxicated
A local woman is one of six finalists for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Shannon...
Louisville woman named finalist for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Quiet, but hot over the next 24 hours

Latest News

Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
Rescue efforts continue as Kentucky brace for more rain
After the rain comes the heat in flooded Kentucky towns
Abdulwahab Kherow Haji-Eda
NKY man accused of raping 14-year-old arrested trying to flee country
Master Sergeant Rudy Parsons and his search and rescue K9 Callie were deployed to Hazard, Ky....
Kentucky Air National Guardsman, K9 duo help search and rescue efforts in eastern Ky.