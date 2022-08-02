LMPD searching for man accused of attempting to pepper spray, tase people in Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are attempting to locate a man accused of trying to use pepper spray and a taser on Cherokee Park visitors over the weekend.

LMPD said three incidents happened between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. A man who was described as being of Indian descent, wearing dark clothing and an N-95 mask, attempted to approach people to pepper spray or tase them.

Police said both men and women were approached by the subject. The witnesses fled from the area and no significant injuries were reported, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

Patrols on the walking trails of Cherokee Park have been increased while LMPD attempts to identify and locate the man involved in the incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.