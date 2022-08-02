Louisville man arrested on domestic violence charges after alleged physical assault to ex-girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man appeared in court on Tuesday after police say he physically assaulted his alleged ex-girlfriend.

On June 8, 35-year-old Dominic Tilford went to his ex-girlfriend’s home and became upset after she told him to leave.

Tilford grabbed her by her hair and punched her several times in the back of the head, according to court documents.

She was able to get out of the room they were in and tried to call the police before Tilford took the phone from her. The woman was able to find another phone and went outside to call 911.

Tilford followed her and bit both of her hands, causing her to bleed.

He allegedly told the woman if she called the police, he would come back to her home and kill her, court documents said.

Police arrested and charged him with domestic violence assault, intimidating a participant in legal process and terroristic threatening.

Tilford’s bond is set at $20,000.

