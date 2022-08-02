Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested in rape, death of neighbor indicted

James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was arrested May 18, 2022. He is charged with murder in...
James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was arrested May 18, 2022. He is charged with murder in the death of a woman that happened April 18, 2022.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a man who is on Kentucky’s Sex Offender Registry in the death of his neighbor.

James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was indicted on one count each of murder, rape and burglary, along with two counts of voyeurism.

Louisville Metro police were called to a home in the 100 block of Birchwood Ave. on the afternoon of April 18 on a report of a person down. They found the body of Mary Solinger, 50, inside a home.

Mary 'Nikki' Solinger was found dead at a home on S Birchwood Avenue in April.
Mary 'Nikki' Solinger was found dead at a home on S Birchwood Avenue in April.

Peters was identified as the suspect from DNA that was collected at the scene. Solinger’s blood was also found on personal items belonging to Peters.

Peters, who lived in the home next door to Solinger, had been placed on the sex offender registry in 1997 following a rape conviction in Nelson County.

Sense his arrest on May 18, Peters has been held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He will be arraigned in Jefferson Circuit Court on August 8.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

