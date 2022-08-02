Man charged with murder, attempted murder for double shooting in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged in connection to a double shooting in Old Louisville on Friday where one woman was killed and another man was critically injured.

Jaaron McAtee, 42, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder for the shooting happening Friday morning at the intersection of East Kentucky Street and Brook Street.

Louisville Metro police said officers were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m., where a man and a woman were found shot.

According to an arrest report, the man was found in the street and had been shot multiple times. The man was taken to University Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

A woman was found inside of a wrecked vehicle at the location about a block away, the report states. The woman, who was later identified as 48-year-old Torie Myers, was confirmed dead due to injuries sustained in the shooting.

Police said investigation revealed McAtee as a possible suspect, and witnesses reported that McAtee and the man who had been shot had an argument the night before.

The report states the man was able to identify McAtee as the person who shot him. He also told police he knew McAtee. The man told police Myers had driven McAtee to his home that morning to pick him up for work.

McAtee has been booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on Tuesday.

