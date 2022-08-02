Contact Troubleshooters
Mayor Fischer highlights The Hope Village progress

(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hope Village was presented with new, electric-powered maintenance equipment and a storage shed on Monday.

The use of electric-powered equipment improves local air quality by reducing emissions to help fight climate change.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was joined by leaders from the Air Pollution Control District and the Office of Resilience and Community Services for the presentation.

The Hope Village, which opened in April, is a safe outdoor space where people without a place to stay can live temporarily outdoors in weather-sealed tents where they access to food, showers, electricity and social services.

”We call it daily work, continuous improvement work and innovation work,” Fischer said. “And that’s what you see here. You see it come together in a lot of ways. One of them is the programming that meets the needs of its residents and that includes opportunities not only to improve the community but protect our environment.”

The equipment was made available through the Air Quality Trust Fund, which is disbursed exclusively by the city’s Air Pollution Control Board and is used for conducting and funding projects that improve or research local air quality.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

